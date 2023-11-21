Leading Australia to World Cup title ‘pinnacle in cricket’: Cummins

Australia´s captain Pat Cummins poses with the trophy after winning the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. — AFP

AHMEDABAD: Pat Cummins said captaining Australia to World Cup title glory was the “pinnacle in cricket” after his side dashed the dreams of tournament hosts India with a six-wicket win in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The final was a personal triumph for Cummins, whose decision to field first was vindicated as India -- the only previously unbeaten team at the tournament after a run of 10 straight wins -- were held to a modest 240 all out. “That´s huge, that´s the pinnacle in cricket, winning a World Cup, especially here in India, in front of a crowd like this,” he said.

It has been a personal and professional rollercoaster for Cummins in 2023. In March, he returned home from a tour of India to be with his mother, Maria, before she died. “I´ve obviously had a really big year. I know my family at home is watching, just got a message from dad saying he´s had a lot of 4:00 am wake-ups, not going to bed until 4:00 am, so he´s as pumped as anything.