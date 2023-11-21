Leading Australia to World Cup title ‘pinnacle in cricket’: Cummins

AHMEDABAD: Pat Cummins said captaining Australia to World Cup title glory was the “pinnacle in cricket” after his side dashed the dreams of tournament hosts India with a six-wicket win in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
The final was a personal triumph for Cummins, whose decision to field first was vindicated as India -- the only previously unbeaten team at the tournament after a run of 10 straight wins -- were held to a modest 240 all out. “That´s huge, that´s the pinnacle in cricket, winning a World Cup, especially here in India, in front of a crowd like this,” he said.
It has been a personal and professional rollercoaster for Cummins in 2023. In March, he returned home from a tour of India to be with his mother, Maria, before she died. “I´ve obviously had a really big year. I know my family at home is watching, just got a message from dad saying he´s had a lot of 4:00 am wake-ups, not going to bed until 4:00 am, so he´s as pumped as anything.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma look heartbroken after the World Cup letdown. — AFP AHMEDABAD: Cricket-obsessed India...
The logo of the Pakistan Sports Board from its website. ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board Director General Shoaib...
Pakisan football team practices in Dammam. — X/@TheRealPFFISLAMABAD: After a 1-0 win at home against Cambodia in the...
'Gives so much': India coach Rahul Dravid stands with his players at the end of the game. — AFP FileAHMEDABAD:...
Future imperfect? Australia's players celebrate with the trophy on Sunday after beating India in the final. — AFP...
Agony: India fans react while watching their team lose the final. — AFP FileAHMEDABAD: India´s six-wicket loss...