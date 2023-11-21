Hamid, Malik move into next round of Masters Tennis

Representational image. — AFP File

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Davis Cup player Hamidul Haq beat seed No 4 Nirmal Kumar Ranjan from USA 6-2, 6-1 to move to the quarter-final of 60+ singles Masters Tennis underway at Royal Cliff Resort, Pattaya Thailand.

He will meet Lewis Driver, seeded 6, from Australia in the ITF Seniors Masters Championship.

Another former Davis Cup player Rashid Malik beat seed No 3 Dillip Singh Nongmattiw (India) 6-0, 6-1 to move to the quarter final 60+ singles where he will meet no 8 seed Aspiotis Stan from Australia. Both the quarter-finals are scheduled on Tuesday.