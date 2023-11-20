Ram and Salisbury retain ATP Finals doubles title

TURIN: Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury retained their ATP Finals doubles title on Sunday as they cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.
The US Open champions kept hold of their crown with a near-perfect campaign in Turin, going unbeaten in their five matches. American Ram and Briton Salisbury took their winning streak at the season-ending tournament to 10 matches after also sweeping to last year´s title undefeated.
Granollers and Zeballos missed out on the year-end top spot in the world rankings following the straight-sets defeat, with their eliminated Green Group opponents Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek remaining in first.
