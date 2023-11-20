 
Monday November 20, 2023
Sports

Ram and Salisbury retain ATP Finals doubles title

By AFP
November 20, 2023
USA's Rajeev Ram (L) and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury pose with their trophy after winning the final match against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentine's Horacio Zeballos at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin on November 19, 2023. — AFP

TURIN: Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury retained their ATP Finals doubles title on Sunday as they cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

The US Open champions kept hold of their crown with a near-perfect campaign in Turin, going unbeaten in their five matches. American Ram and Briton Salisbury took their winning streak at the season-ending tournament to 10 matches after also sweeping to last year´s title undefeated.

Granollers and Zeballos missed out on the year-end top spot in the world rankings following the straight-sets defeat, with their eliminated Green Group opponents Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek remaining in first.

