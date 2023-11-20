Surprise winners dominate LRC races Surprise winners dominate LRC races

LAHORE: The Lahore Race Club witnessed a day filled with surprises as unexpected victors emerged in the Akhuwat Cup and the Munir Ahmed Dar Memorial Cup.
The trend of upsets continued throughout the day’s races, providing an unpredictable and thrilling event for spectators.
The surprises began with Mian Choice claiming victory in the opening race, where strong contenders like Kuwait Currency and favourite Gifts Of Gold were pushed to lower positions. Blue Boy, expected to secure a place, surprised everyone by galloping to victory, leaving Merchant Of Venus and Malik Prince trailing.
In the Akhuwat Cup, the second main race of the day, Husn-e-Baharan emerged as an unexpected winner, with Wonder Boy securing second place and favourite Desert Parri settling for third.
Golden Market’s surprising triumph in the fourth race continued the trend of upsets, with Manat and Hijab claiming unexpected positions. Qaswa Princess added to the excitement by pulling off one of the biggest surprises of the day in the Munir Ahmed Dar Memorial Cup, with Bambino and Speed Of Fire also producing unexpected results.
Market Leader maintained the unpredictable atmosphere by leading the track in the sixth race, with favourite Champ settling for second place and La Belle surprising everyone by securing third. In the seventh race, Mufasa, ridden by Abdullah Amir, emerged victorious, pushing favourite Al Ravi to second place, while Song Bird added another element of unpredictability by settling for third.
