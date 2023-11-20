Law firm files class action suit against Las Vegas GP

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — AFP

LAS VEGAS: A class action lawsuit has been filed against Formula One´s Los Angeles Grand Prix after fans were forced to miss almost all of the opening two practice sessions on Thursday.

Ferrari´s Carlos Sainz struck a loose drain cover on the track in the opening session which was abandoned after nine minutes. Organisers then worked to repair the cover and check others on the track, delaying the start of the second session from the scheduled midnight start to 2.30 am.

The extended second practice took place in front of empty stands after fans were sent out of the venue because venue staff had passed the end of their legal worktime.

F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix offered $200 merchandise vouchers for fans who had bought single session tickets for Thursday but their compensation did not cover fans who attended as part of multi-day packages. The Dimopoulos Law Firm and co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting filed the suit Friday in Nevada District Court.