Umar Gul set to become Pakistan’s bowling coach

Former fast bowler Umar Gul. —ESPN/Cricinfo

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is believed to have made the decision to appoint former fast bowler Umar Gul as the bowling coach for the national team.

The board is soon expected to issue an official notification regarding Gul’s appointment, while he is slated to join the coaching staff for the upcoming tour of Australia. Saeed Ajmal is favourite to take over spin bowling responsibilities with the national outfit while Umar Gul will be there as a fast bowling coach.

The coaching position became vacant after bowling coach Morne Morkel resigned from his role after the World Cup fiasco.

Gul is expected to bring his vast experience and insights into the role of a bowling coach. He will be tasked with working closely with the Pakistani bowlers to enhance their performance and skills. Pakistan’s next cricketing assignment is a challenging three-match Test series against Australia, scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia.