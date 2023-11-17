OCA postpones Asian Indoor & Martial Art Games

The logo of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). —olympics.com

ISLAMABAD: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has postponed the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games (AIMAG) scheduled for February-March 2024 in Thailand.

The decision was taken in accordance with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines that discourages hosting any mega event in the year where Olympics are scheduled.

Since the Paris Olympics are set to commence in late July 2024, the OCA in consultation with the NOC of Thailand and the Sports Authority of Thailand has decided to postpone the game which will now be held after the Olympics.

“The OCA in consultation with the Thailand Olympic Association and Sports Authority of Thailand has decided to postpone the 6th Martial Arts Games scheduled for February-March 2024.

The decision was taken more due to IOC guidelines that discourages hosting any major mega sports event during the Olympic year,” an OCA official when contacted, said.

All 46 OCA member countries were scheduled to compete in the Martial Arts Games which are now likely to be staged in November-December 2024.