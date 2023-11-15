Islamabad, Hyderabad record wins in Hanif Cup

Representational image. — PCB

LAHORE: Islamabad and Hyderabad registered victories in the second round of the Super Four stage of the Hanif Mohammad Cup against Abbottabad and AJK respectively at two venues across Faisalabad.

Hyderabad’s Daniyal Hussain Rajput and Tayyab Ali Shah delivered commendable performances while Islamabad’s Hasan Nawaz led his side to victory.

Hyderabad easily chased AJK’s target of 151 inside 36 overs and recorded an impressive innings despite losing crucial wickets early on at Iqbal Stadium in Faislabad. Opener Sher Afzal lost his wicket in the third over for eight, while opener Zain-ul-Abdin was sent packing in the sixth over for 10. Rizwan Mehmood and Mohammad Suleman failed to make an impact and were sent home early.

Tayyab made an impressive 65 not out off 98 balls featuring five boundaries and one six. Daniyal managed to make a handsome 53 not out off 71. AJK’s Naveed Malik clinched three wickets at the expense of 18 runs while Basit Ali claimed one wicket conceding 24 runs.

Earlier, AJK batters registered a dismal performance with openers Syed Hashim Shah and Javed Khan losing their wickets in the ninth and 12th overs respectively. Usman Maroof emerged as AJK’s highest scorer with a modest 34 off 45 deliveries. Mohammad Haider made 21 off 35 while Mohammad Shehzad managed a brisk 21 off 21 balls. Daniyal registered a five-fer while, Asim Jutt claimed two.

Islamabad defeated Abbottabad by nine wickets at Bohranwali Ground, Faisalabad. Islamabad chased 130 inside 18 overs with right-handed opener Hasan Nawaz emerging as the highest run-getter with an impressive 77 off 45 deliveries. Sudais Ulfat managed to pull off 31 not out off 40 while Hammad Siddique scored 19 not out off 20.

Earlier, Abbottabad made 129 all out in 36.1 overs. Opener Mohammad Arif lost his wicket to Umair Afridi in the fifth over making only seven off 16 deliveries. Fellow opener Anees Azam made 33 off 55 before being bowled by Shayan Sheikh in the 18th over. Afaq Khan fell two runs short of a half-century making 48 off 69 balls.

Ahmed Khan managed 16 off 28 while Haroon made eight off 26. Islamabad pacer Musa Khan and left-arm spinner Shayan Sheikh claimed three scalps each while conceding 20 and 21 runs respectively. Umair Afridi, Farmanullah Khan and Sudais Ulfat claimed one wicket each

Scores in brief

Hyderabad beat AJK by six wickets

AJK 150 all out, 40.1 overs (Usman Maroof 34, Mohammad Haider 21, Mohammad Shehzad 21; Daniyal Hussain Rajput 5-35, Asim Jutt 2-33)

Hyderabad 151-4, 35.3 overs (Tayyab Ali Shah 65 not out, Daniyal Hussain Rajput 53 not out; Naveed Malik 3-18, Basit Ali 1-24)

Islamabad beat Abbottabad by nine wickets

Abbottabad 129 all out, 36.1 overs (Afaq Khan 48, Anees Azam 33; Musa Khan 3-20, Shayan Sheikh 3-21)

Islamabad 130-1, 17.3 overs (Hasan Nawaz 77, Sudais Ulfat 31 not out; Adil Naz 1-8).