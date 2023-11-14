Pakistan bowling coach Morkel quits after WC flop

LAHORE: Bowling coach Morne Morkel on Monday became the first man to quit Pakistan´s backroom staff following the team´s exit from the World Cup in India.
PCB said the 39-year-old has tendered his resignation. “Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan men´s team,” said a PCB release. “He was given a six-month contract in June this year.”
PCB said his replacement will be announced before the team´s three-Test tour of Australia starting next month. Pakistan´s team director Mickey Arthur told AFP that Morkel had enjoyed his brief stay in the job. “Morne was only contracted until January 2024 but his work with other leagues does not allow any more time.”
