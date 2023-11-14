Peshawar beat Karachi Whites to clinch U19 title

LAHORE: Peshawar won the National Under-19 Championship 2023-24 when they defeated Karachi Whites by one wicket in a nail-biting four-day final at the Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura here on Monday.
Karachi Whites, starting day four at 88-5 in 31 overs, added 164 to their total before being dismissed. Ali Hassan top-scored with 46, while Mohammad Fahad Amin contributed 38. Mohammad Shoaib Afridi took four wickets, and Mohammad Irfan and Jawad Ali grabbed two wickets each for Peshawar.
Peshawar, chasing a target of 278, was led by Afkar Durani (75), Najab Khan (41), and Ahmed Hussain (44). Despite losing wickets in succession, Peshawar managed to cross the finish line with just one wicket remaining in the 55th over.
Brief Scores:
Peshawar U19 beat Karachi Whites U19 by one wicket
Karachi Whites 333-9, 75 overs (Saad Baig 96, Wahaj Riaz 85, Ali Hassan 57; Ahmed Hussain 5-61, Mohammad Irfan 2-59) and 164 all out, 55.2 overs (Ali Hassan 46, Mohammad Fahad Amin 38; Mohammad Shoaib Afridi 4-27, Mohammad Irfan 2-4, Jawad Ali 2-46).
