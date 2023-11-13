Last Emperor, Jim And Tonic steal the show at LRC

This still shows a moment during the race in Lahore on November 12, 2023. — YouTube/Lahore Race Club

LAHORE: There were a series of surprising outcomes on Sunday at Lahore Race Club as Last Emperor and Jim And Tonic emerged victorious, causing upsets in the November Cup and Tariq Aziz Memorial Cup, respectively.

The day kicked off with an unexpected win by Black Tiger, leaving the favourite Merchant Of Venus in second place and Blue Boy settling for third. Surprise continued in the second race as Wonder Boy outpaced Kuwait Currency, while the favourite, Absolutely Not, had to settle for third.

The third race witnessed Fame Again, a relatively unknown horse, clinching the top spot. Stardom, considered a fluke, secured second place, while the favourite, Dil Nasheen, finished third.

Last Emperor defied expectations and claimed victory in the November Cup, leaving Casper in second place, and the favourite Al Ravi had to settle for third.

The fifth race featured Jim And Tonic delivering a surprise performance, securing the Tariq Aziz Memorial Cup. The favourite, Leisure Trip, settled for second place, and Jhoom claimed an unexpected third place.

The sixth race witnessed Shair-e-Niaz Baig's roller coaster ride ending in victory, with Spartacus and Samson surprising everyone by securing second and third positions, respectively.

The final race of the day saw Abdullah Amir guiding Mufasa to an expected victory. Big Dream and Lady Champion, claiming second and third positions, continued the trend of surprising place upsets.