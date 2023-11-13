Irtaza clinches CNS Golf crown

This representational image shows a golf stick and ball in a field. — Unsplash/File

ISLAMABAD: Irtaza Hussain of MGGC lifted the Chief of the Naval Staff Golf (CNS) Championship trophy carding 208 net over 54 holes following the eventful three rounds here at the Margalla Golf Course.

Umar Farooq who is also from the same golf course finished with five under 208 over three days but was declared runner-up. Both enjoyed a five-stroke handicap.

Raja Mohammad Israr (Garden City) won the gross title with eight over 221 for three days. On Count Back Shahzeb Jahan from RGC was declared runner-up. Uzair Bin Abbas of RGC won the title meant for over seven handicap golfers.

Ms. Zhao Xiaolan (MGGC) won ladies’ net category while Mrs Ami Qin (GCGCC) won ladies’ gross category.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf congratulated the winners for their remarkable success and appreciated their skills. The Naval chief lauded high standards of the game that provided exciting and quality entertainment to the participants. He also commended the untiring efforts of MGGC staff and organizers for the seamless conduct of the championship. The official also appreciated the consistent and generous support from sponsors, management of MGGC, and the media fraternity without which the event would not have been such a resounding success.

The four-day long Golf Cup (November 9-12) has become a major event in golfing circles. Around 300 golfers from across the country participated in various categories including men’s amateurs, lady amateurs, seniors and juniors.

The prize-distributing ceremony was attended by various civil and military dignitaries including organizers, sponsors, golfers and the media persons.