PCB to hold crucial meeting over Pakistan’s disappointing WC show

A view of the PCB headquarters in Lahore. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scheduled a significant meeting at its headquarters in Lahore in response to Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ICC World Cup 2023. The chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, is set to convene with ex-cricketers and captains to analyse Pakistan team’s poor showing in the mega event.

The head of the PCB Technical Committee, Misbah-ul-Haq, will provide his insights into the team’s performance during the World Cup. The PCB aims to establish contact with Mohammad Hafeez, who resigned from the committee just before the announcement of the World Cup squad.

Prominent figures in Pakistan cricket, including Umar Gul, Azhar Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Mushtaq Ahmed, Aqib Javed, Mohsin Khan, and Moin Khan, will offer their valuable input during the meeting. Chairman Zaka Ashraf will discuss potential changes in the coaching staff, with legal consultations on their contracts also on the agenda. The name of Justin Langer is expected to be considered for coaching.

Discussions on different captains for red-ball and white-ball formats will be a crucial aspect of the meeting. Options and considerations for leadership roles will be explored. Despite the desire for improvements, some top PCB officials are cautious about implementing significant changes just before the three-match Test tour to Australia. Following Pakistan’s exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 after falling short in the net run-rate target against England, this meeting underscores the PCB’s commitment to evaluating the team’s performance comprehensively. The input from former players, coaching staff changes, and captaincy decisions will shape the future direction of Pakistan cricket as they seek to address the challenges revealed during the World Cup campaign.