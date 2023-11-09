Puketapu-Lyndon named first woman chair of NZC

Former Test cricketer Martin Snedden. —ESPN Cricinfo

WELLINGTON: Diana Puketapu-Lyndon was on Wednesday named New Zealand Cricket´s first woman chair in its 129-year history, the organisation said.

She will replace former Test cricketer Martin Snedden, the governing body -- founded in 1894 -- said in a statement. Puketapu-Lyndon has a wealth of administrative experience and first joined the board of New Zealand Cricket in 2017. She is also the current chair of the New Zealand Olympic Committee.