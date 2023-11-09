Pakistan Women A win tri-series final

Pakistan Women A celebrate the tri-series win after defeating the West Indies Women A by 8 wickets at Gaddafi stadium. — Facebook/officialCricWick

LAHORE: Pakistan Women A defeated West Indies Women A by 8 wickets to win the tri-series here at Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday.

West Indies Women A won the toss and opted to bat first, posting a total of 97 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Opening batter Qiana Joseph exhibited her batting prowess, leading the West Indies innings with a notable 35 runs. Skipper Rashada Williams contributed 18 runs to the total, but the Pakistani bowlers, led by Omaima Sohail and Rameen Shamim with 2 wickets each, displayed their skillful bowling. Spinners Saima Malik and Anosha Nasir also chipped in with a wicket each.

Pakistan Women A chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand. Opening batter Shawal Zulfiqar emerged as the top-scorer for the team, amassing an impressive 39 runs. She received valuable support from Gull Feroza, who contributed 23 runs. Omaima Sohail remained undefeated at 20 runs. Qiana Joseph and Cherry Ann Fraser each grabbed a wicket.

Pakistan Women A will now set their sights on two upcoming T20 matches against Thailand Women Emerging, scheduled for November 10 and 11.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan Women A beat West Indies Women A by eight wickets

West Indies Women A 97-6, 20 overs (Qiana Joseph 35, Rashada Williams 18; Omaima Sohail 2-17, Rameen Shamim 2-17, Saima Malik 1-15, Anosha Nasir 1-21)

Pakistan Women A 99-2, 15.5 overs (Shawaal Zulfiqar 39 not out, Gull Feroza 23, Omaima Sohail 20 not out; Cherry-Ann Fraser 1-14, Qiana Joseph 1-19)

Player of the match – Omaima Sohail (Pakistan Women A).