Pakistan need to be aggressive today against New Zealand: Jalal

Pakistan’s former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin. — Facebook/Jalal Uddin

KARACHI: Former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin has said that South Africa’s big victory against New Zealand has given a good chance to Pakistan to stay in the race for the semifinals.

Pakistan need either an 83-run victory or to chase down the target in 35 overs against New Zealand keeping in mind that both teams will have one more game and net-run-rate could come into the equation.

Jalal, while talking to The News, said that Pakistani batters would have to come out of their shell, take risks and adopt attacking approach to score 300 plus runs.

“Aggressive batting not only improves the run rate of the team but also gives an opportunity to the bowlers to put the rival teams under pressure,” he said. Jalal observed that Fakhar Zaman is batting well but other batters would have to be aggressive too.

“Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Rizwan, and Iftikhar must adopt aggressive batting style. First they should understand the behaviour of the pitch and then take risks for hitting boundaries against the Kiwi bowlers,” he said.

He pointed out that Pakistan have nothing to lose in the event. “They must win the remaining two matches emphatically to reach the semifinals,” he added.

Jalal said that there is no room for any mistake. “Pakistani team should plan this match with each and every angle,” he said.

He further said that Pakistan have a good combination of fast and spin bowlers who could handle the Kiwi batters if they had enough runs to defend.

He also warned that there should be no lapse in fielding. “Every player has to play his part in the match because team work alone can turn the tables,” he said.