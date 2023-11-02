Punjab PPP open to alliance with PTI

PPP Punjab executive committee met here on Wednesday with President Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan on November 1, 2023. — Facebook/ranafarooq0052

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Punjab chapter, on Wednesday, said on Wednesday the party could forge an anti-PMLN alliance with any party, including the PTI.

The party also supported pardon for innocent political workers who merely acted as spectators during the May 9 incident.

The PPP Punjab executive committee met here on Wednesday with President Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan in the chair and called for action against those who deliberately breached the law on May 9. It appealed for pardon for PTI workers and supporters who had merely gathered to assess the situation.

The meeting was attended by former state minister Tasneem Qureshi, Secretary Information PPP Punjab Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Mian Azhar Hassan Dar, Ali Sanwal, Azhar Awan, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan and others.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Rana Farooq grilled the PMLN for relying on deals for its politics. He said the PMLN could not remain in contest until it had a deal in its favour and a level playing field for itself only. He said the PPP opponents were making alliances and the party was also ready to devise its own strategy on the upcoming elections.Rana Farooq Saeed, also a former federal minister, said polls credibility would be questioned if any party was put out of contest. He said free and fair polls were vital for the survival of state. He said the PMLN wanted polls minus PTI, which would not be accepted by the nation. He said the nation would prosper only once the country gets rid of people like Ishaq Dar.