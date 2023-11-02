PBA board elects unopposed office-bearers for 2023-24

A representational image shows newspapers. — Unsplash/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) board meeting elected its office-bearers for the year 2023-2024, here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the newly-elected office-bearers included: Shakeel Masud Hussain (Dawn News) as chairman; Mir Ibrahim Rahman (Geo TV), senior vice chairman; Ahmed Zuberi (Aaj TV), vice chairman; Mian Amer Mehmood (Dunya TV), secretary general; Muhammad Ather Kazi (KTN), joint secretary; and Ghulam Nabi Morai (Mehran TV), as the finance secretary. They all were elected unopposed.

Earlier, the PBA annual general body meeting was attended by television and radio members. In addition to the permanent board members, three TV members were elected by the general body as directors on the PBA board in the elected members’ category. They were: Neo TV (Chaudhry Abdul Rehman), Mehran TV (Ghulam Nabi Morai) and Roze TV (Sardar Khan Niazi). Also, the following radio members were elected unopposed by the general body as directors on PBA board: FM-106.2 (Shahid Jamal), Radio Awaz (Mirza Muhammad Naeem), FM-89 (Ms Nazafreen S Lakhani), FM-91 (Ms Sara Taber Khan), and FM-107 (Sher Asfand Yar Khan).