SCCI, WWF join hands for water conservation steps

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry logo can be seen in this image released on August 13, 2022. — Facebook/Sarhad Chamber Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature Pakistan (WWF) have reached an agreement to collaborate on joint ventures focused on water conservation and the prevention of water wastage.

The consensus emerged during a meeting between SCCI president Fuad Ishaq and Muhammad Waseem, the regional head of WWF Pakistan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior manager for conservation & NBS, at the chamber house on Wednesday.

At the meeting, WWF officials provided an overview of ongoing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasising key initiatives and interventions in various sectors, including agriculture, forestry, wildlife, climate change, and oceans.

They urged SCCI to collaborate with WWF to ensure the efficient utilisation of water resources, a proposal that the chamber supported. Fuad Ishaq identified several sectors where joint ventures between the two organisations could be initiated.

In his remarks, Fuad Ishaq underscored the importance of adopting an effective strategy for preserving water, particularly as it drains from industries.He mentioned that he had already presented practical proposals to the government and relevant institutions for curbing water wastage and promoting conservation.

“If these proposals were implemented, unnecessary water consumption would be reduced, the environment would benefit from increased plantation and green belt development using water, and environmental challenges and issues could be addressed and mitigated,” he claimed.

The SCCI president suggested joint efforts in plantation activities and collective ventures in sectors such as dates and olives. The WWF delegation members agreed with these proposals and expressed their willingness to hold regular meetings and foster collaboration between the two institutions.

Ishaq assured the WWF delegation of conducting joint awareness sessions to highlight the importance of water conservation, efficient water utilisation, and the prevention of water wastage. The collaboration is expected to make significant contributions to the preservation of water resources and the protection of the environment.