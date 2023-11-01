Girls from Chitral wins In’t award

This image released on September 13, 2023, shows an interior view of the University of Chitral. — Facebook/University of Chitral 0fficial

CHITRAL: A student of University of Chitral on Monday vowed to work for raising awareness among the womenfolk for their rights and economic emancipation in Chitral.

Sabahat Rahim Baig, a student of BS at the University of Chitral who had represented Youth Pakistan at the International forums and won an award, said that she would not allow lack of awareness and guidance and economic constraints to suffer the women in Chitral.Talking to reporters at the Chitral Press Club after attending an international conference as youth delegate of Pakistan in Turkey, she said that girls in Chitral had great capabilities but those potential were spoiled by lack of awareness and support from the families.

Sabahat said that she was forming a platform to remove weaknesses and hurdles and provide an opportunity to the young girls to hone their potential.She said that it was an honour for the girls of entire Chitral to attend the Youth Impact International Conference in Turkey.

The student said that efforts were being made for women empowerment in Pakistan but still there was a long way to go to achieve the desired goals.

Sabahat received the “Best Negotiator Award” after presenting a thoughtful speech titled “Women rights advocacy and empowerment” attended by delegates from 85 countries from across the world.