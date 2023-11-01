Flood-hit areas rehab project completed in Dir

A view of a flooded area is pictured from atop a bridge in Charsadda, KP on August 27, 2022. — AFP

DIR: The recovery and rehabilitation project of flood-affected areas of Sheringal subdivision in Upper Dir was completed on Tuesday.

The closing ceremony of the project — Restoration of Vital and Productive Communal Infrastructure — was held here at Sheringal.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Bilal Naseer was the chief guest. The project was implemented by NIDA Pakistan with the financial support of the Catholic Relief Services.

Representatives from the village organizations, community members along with the representatives from Catholic Relief Services and National Integrated Development Association Pakistan (NIDA Pakistan) were present.

The project began in November, last year. The year-long project helped the communities rebuild infrastructure and implement flood mitigation measures in flood-affected Kalkot, Thall Kohistan, Doog Dara and Sheringal.

The assistant commissioner thanked the Catholic Relief Services for the assistance and support extended to the flood victims, particularly in times of calamity.

Under the project 71 schemes were completed in seven union councils. The schemes included three link roads, 22 drinking water supply and sanitation and 46 irrigation channels.

Muhammad Arif, Programme Director of NIDA Pakistan said: “Last year’s flood had devastating effects on the communities in Shangla and Upper Dir districts. We are grateful to Catholic Relief Services for easing the burdens and challenges of the communities.”

“We are very pleased to see that communities are benefiting from this initiative,” said the Head of Programmes at Catholic Relief Services.Certificates were distributed among the local community organizations at the end of the function.