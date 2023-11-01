Illegal structures razed; encroachments removed

LAHORE: While continuing its operations against illegal constructions and encroachments, the LDA on Tuesday demolished several buildings. During the operation, LDA teams demolished an illegal building at 154 Block N in Samanabad while another illegal commercial construction was demolished on LOS Road, and encroachments were removed from a plaza in Shadman. Notices were issued several times to the demolished properties before the operation but they didn’t bother. In addition, the LDA teams evacuated plots worth millions of rupees in Johar Town, recovered Plot No 388 and 389 in J One Block, Johar Town from the land grabbers. LDA teams demolished the boundary walls and gates built by the grabbers occupying commercial plots of 12, 12 marlas each, and the plots were taken into custody by the LDA.
Officials during a meeting regarding the handover of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company to the...
Men work on electric pylons along the roadside in Karachi. — AFP/FileLAHORE:On the 53rd day of anti-power theft...
This photo taken on October 30, 2023, shows Afghan people standing in a queue behind a fenced corridor at the...
This image shows a traffic police official interacting with a citizen. — Traffic Police Punjab websiteLAHORE: The...
Officials from PIFD, HEC and the students while posing for a group photo on the occasion of a laptop distribution...
A representational image shows the hands of two adults and an infant. — Unsplash/FileLAHORE: The issue of population...