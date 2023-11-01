Illegal structures razed; encroachments removed

LDA while conducting operations against illegal constructions and encroachments in this photo released on October 31, 2023. — Facebook/Lahore Development Authority

LAHORE: While continuing its operations against illegal constructions and encroachments, the LDA on Tuesday demolished several buildings. During the operation, LDA teams demolished an illegal building at 154 Block N in Samanabad while another illegal commercial construction was demolished on LOS Road, and encroachments were removed from a plaza in Shadman. Notices were issued several times to the demolished properties before the operation but they didn’t bother. In addition, the LDA teams evacuated plots worth millions of rupees in Johar Town, recovered Plot No 388 and 389 in J One Block, Johar Town from the land grabbers. LDA teams demolished the boundary walls and gates built by the grabbers occupying commercial plots of 12, 12 marlas each, and the plots were taken into custody by the LDA.