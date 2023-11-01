‘MQM-London hitman’ held

Policemen patrol near the Pakistan Stock Exchange building following an attack in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday announced the arrest of an alleged target killer associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

The suspect, who was a member of North Karachi’s target-killing team, was caught in Lines Area, as confirmed by the CTD spokesperson. The suspect was believed to have been involved in carrying out target killings of political opponents.

The man was identified as Rahman Qureshi, also known as Bablu. The suspect was implicated in an ethnically motivated target killing in the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri area in 2011. Additionally, he was alleged to have been involved in the killing of Zubair, a worker from a rival group, in 2011, as well as the assassination of Shahrukh, a political party worker, in the same year.