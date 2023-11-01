Widow attempts suicide with two daughters

A young woman attempted to commit suicide after allegedly giving poison to her children over a financial crisis following the death of her husband, police said on Tuesday.
According to police, the 30-year-old woman first fed a poisonous substance to her two daughters, aged four and six years, at their house in the Ghaggar Phatak area of Bin Qasim Town. After receiving information, police and rescue services reached the house and shifted the casualties to a nearby hospital, where doctors were trying to save their lives.
Police said that apparently the woman decided to end her and her children’s lives because they had been going through severe financial distress since her husband passed away.
