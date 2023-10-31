PCB to move ahead post-World Cup with experts’ advice: Zaka Asharf

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, said on Monday that following the World Cup, the board would take measures in consultation with experts.

During a discussion with a select group of reporters, Zaka also highlighted a fitness issue related to players who had been granted No Objection Certificates (NOC) to play in leagues before the World Cup, and this had an impact on their fitness during the tournament.

Regarding Pakistan’s performance in the World Cup, Zaka pointed out that England, the defending champions, were also lower than Pakistan on the points table.

He stressed the importance of not criticising players during the event, as it could affect their morale. Ashraf mentioned that the experts would evaluate the situation after the World Cup. Zaka expressed his view that players around the world are paid substantial amounts.

He believed that increasing players’ pay for representing the national team and allowing them to participate in a couple of leagues, followed by a break from leagues to fulfill national duties, would be a beneficial approach.

Zaka clarified that he had no political agenda and was keen on improving Pakistan cricket. He mentioned that he even attempted to cooperate with Najam Sethi for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.