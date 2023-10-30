Another JAHP worker shot dead in Bajaur

A representational image shows a police tape. — Unsplash

KHAR: Another worker of the Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan (JAHP) was shot dead by unidentified assailant in Tarkho Bazar in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district early Sunday.

According to police, Qari Ismail, a resident of Lagharai, was present in Tarkho Bazar when an unidentified attacker opened indiscriminate fire on him. They said that the JAHP worker sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.