Hamas’s Haniyeh vows to continue resistance against Zionist forces

This grab from AFP TV footage shows a salvo of rockets fired from Gaza City on October 27, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Hamas political bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh delivered a telephonic address to a large gathering here on Sunday, declaring to continue resistance against the Zionist forces till the liberation of Palestine.

He expressed gratitude to the Jamaat-e-Islami and the people of Pakistan for their steadfast support of the Palestinian cause, acknowledging Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram’s advocacy on behalf of the Palestinian people in the international arena.

Thousands of individuals, along with leaders from various political and religious organisations, actively took part in the event.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the participants fervently chanted slogans condemning the Israeli forces’ acts of genocide in Gaza and the United States’ support for these atrocities. A large number of women along with their children also participated in the march.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq led the Gaza March on Embassy Road, denouncing the support of the United States for Israeli aggression on people of Palestine. The JI leadership previously had announced to march up to the US Embassy. However, the march was concluded at the Embassy Road after the Islamabad administration did not allow the organisers to stage a protest in front of the US Embassy. Sirajul Haq, on the occasion, condemned the raids, arrests, and torture carried out by the Islamabad police on the JI workers. He said an impression was given that the protesters would attack the US Embassy adding that instead of facilitating the event, the government attempted to stop the Gaza March.

Siraj pledged unwavering support for Palestine and announced a Million March in Lahore, in solidarity with Gaza, scheduled for November 19.

He urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, demanding that Washington should cease its support for the aggressor. He highlighted that Israeli forces, in blatant disregard for the UN resolution, were persistently carrying out attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza. He underscored that Gaza is grappling with severe shortages of water, food, and medicine, and its two million inhabitants are looking towards the leaders of Ummah, who have remained passive spectators to the relentless cruelties inflicted by the Zionist forces. “Israel’s violation of all international laws and norms, coupled with its defiance of the UN General Assembly’s call for a ceasefire, has been aggravated by its launch of a ground assault on Gaza.”

Siraj expressed concern over the mounting death toll resulting from the Israeli offensive. He said the Zionist forces have caused the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, in the recent attacks. He questioned the inaction of Muslim rulers, emphasizing the urgent need for them to become sincere advocates for the Ummah.

He said that the JI charity, al-Khidmat Foundation, was actively involved in collecting aid for Gaza and appealed to the public to generously support their efforts.

Allama Jawad Naqvi, JI central naib ameers Mian Muhammad Aslam, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim, Liaquat Baloch, secretary general Amirul Azeem, ex-MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Director JI Foreign Affairs Asif Luqman Qazi, JI Islamabad Ameer Nasarullah Randhawa and others also addressed the march.