Three women killed in road accident

NOWSHERA: Three women from a family were killed when a car turned turtle near Wali Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway here on Sunday, police said.

It was learnt that a car carrying the family from the federal capital to Charsadda turned upside down after one of the front tyres burst near the Wali Interchange. The accident happened in the limits of the Misri Banda.

Three women from the same family died on the spot. They were identified as Nizakat, wife of Zakirullah, Maria, wife of Sharifullah, and Namrah, daughter of Sharifullah. All the victims were stated to be residents of Sardheri area of the Charsadda district.

Those injured included Sharifullah, Iqra, Hajira, Zaid, Musa and Marwah.The bodies and injured were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex in Mardan