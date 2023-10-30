Rates cut, but not implemented

Vendors wait for customers at a vegetable market in Islamabad on February 3, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Prices of fruits and vegetables have reduced in official rate list, but practically these rates are not implemented with the sellers who charge the consumers for their commodities as per their own self-made rate list.

The sellers claim wrong rate lists are issued by the government to show reduction in the prices as the chief minister asks the government officials to show the impact of price reduction in petroleum prices.

The price of chicken was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs291-302 per kg, sold at Rs330-350 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs453 per kg, and sold Rs500-900 per kg.

The price of potato sugar free A-grade was further gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs130-140 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, C-grade fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, mixed sold at Rs100-120 per kg. The price of onion A-grade gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs130 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, sold at sold at Rs90 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade unchanged at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs160-180 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs130 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs300-315 per kg, sold at Rs380-400 per kg, and garlic harnai reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs410-430 sold at Rs500 per kg, Garlic China was fixed at Rs505-525 per kg, sold at Rs600-800 per kg.

The price Ginger Thai further reduced by Rs220 per kg, fixed at Rs560-580 per kg, sold at Rs700 per kg, Garlic Indonesia by Rs300 per kg, fixed at Rs300-315 per kg, sold Rs600 per kg and ginger China was fixed at Rs625-645 per kg, sold at Rs800 per kg. Cucumber Farm reduced by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs36-38 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. The price of lemon China declined by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Lufa price was unchanged at Rs75-80 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, Green chili price A-grade further reduced by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg, B-grade by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs53-55 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Capsicum price was declined gained by Rs120 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs180–200 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was down by Rs68 per kg, fixed at Rs55-57 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, cabbage reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold Rs120-140 per kg.

Carrot Chinese declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg, carrot local by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs57-60 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Arum was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg. Turnip was declined by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs80-83 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) down by Rs55 per kg, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs20 per bundle.

Beans price was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs48-100 per kg, sold at Rs250-400 per kg. Radish was reduced by Rs28 per kg, fixed at Rs23-25 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of different variety gained by Rs15 per kg, of apples fixed at Rs75-220 per kg, sold at Rs130-300 per kg. The price of Banana A-category gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs115-120 per dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs90-95 per dozen, sold at Rs120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs70-75 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen. Dates Irani reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs510-530 per kg, sold at Rs800 to 1200 per kg.

Papaya gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed was at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg. Grapes Gola further increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, Grapes Sunderkhani fixed at Rs315-330 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, Grapes toofi gained by Rs15 per kg, was fixed at Rs255-265 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

Pomegranate danaydar reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs320-35 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, Pomegranate khandahri gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs225-235 per kg, sold at Rs200-400 per kg, Pomegranate bedana was gained by Rs130 per kg, fixed at Rs460-480 per kg, sold at Rs600-700.