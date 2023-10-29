Peoples Labour Bureau concerned over govt’s privatisation policy

In-charge of the Peoples Labour Bureau Pakistan and member of the Central Executive Committee of People’s Party Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed while speaking in a meeting in this picture released on October 12, 2023. — Facebook/Ch Manzoor Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: The Peoples Labour Bureau on Saturday expressed concern over the privatisation policy of the government and increasing difficulties of employees and pensioners, saying the role of capitalists in the country was being facilitated and the institutions were being deliberately destroyed.

“A national institution like PIA is being humiliated in the eyes of the people by cutting off the fuel supply,” said in-charge of the Peoples Labour Bureau Pakistan and member of Central Executive Committee of People’s Party Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed while presiding over a special meeting of various labour organisations and trade unions at the Central Secretariat under the auspices of People’s Labour Bureau Central Punjab. Addressing the participants, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad said the elements seeking privatisation of national institutions such as PIA, Civil Aviation, Railways, Pakistan Post, Discos, Sui Gas, OGDCL and Pakistan Steel only wanted to buy their valuable assets and land of these institutions.

“But, we will not allow anyone to usurp national assets in the name of IMF conditions and play with the labourers, pensioners and salaried class of Pakistan,” he said.

He said that the government’s proposed plans for privatisation and outsourcing of national institutions are worrying. “The nation should be informed that before this, what benefits were witnessed after the privatisation of Karachi Electric, PTCL and state-owned banks,” he said. He said the PPP gave jobs to the people, restored and regularised the employees, increased salaries and pensions, ensured workers share in government institutions and factories, and gave privileges to the salaried and working class during its government. “And for their protection, the parliament passed the law. Today, the working and salaried class of Pakistan is going through the most difficult period in history.

So, the PPP has to support them once again and patronise the labour movement,” he added. Chaudhry Manzoor said the PPP is the first and last hope of the poor people, adding that if the PPP does not form the government this time, there is a fear that the working call will greatly suffer due to the so-called pressure of the international financial institutions. He said the privatization of the national institutions is the top priority of PMLN as it has privatised institutions recklessly and stripped the people of their employment in its tenure.