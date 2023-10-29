107 shopkeepers fined for price violations

A policeman orders a shopkeeper to close his shop in Karachi. — AFP/File

The city administration imposed fines on a total of 107 shopkeepers, amounting to over Rs4.9 million, and issued warnings to several others on Saturday for breaching government-set prices for essential commodities.

Following the directives of the Sindh government, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Salim Rajput instructed the district administration to take stringent actions against those selling essential food items at prices exceeding the officially designated rates.

Rajput emphasized that all deputy commissioners in their respective districts must promptly address citizens’ complaints and ensure daily relief for the public. He stressed that profiteers, hoarders, and stockpilers should face legal actions in strict compliance with the law without any compromise and underscored the importance of documenting these actions at the commissioner’s office.

He assured the public that they would not be left at the mercy of price gougers and profiteers, and the government would provide all possible relief to the people in this regard. He also pledged not to tolerate any pressure or influence during this process.

As a result of the crackdown on profiteers, illegal profiteers, and hoarders, 107 shopkeepers were fined a total of Rs4,980,000, and several others received warnings.

Specifically, in District Korangi, 12 shopkeepers incurred a collective fine of Rs77,000 for pricing their diverse food items above the stipulated rates. In District South, actions were initiated against 25 shopkeepers, resulting in fines totaling Rs181,000 for charging higher prices than the official standards. A similar scenario unfolded in District Central, where 17 shopkeepers were fined Rs109,000 for comparable offenses. In District Malir, 27 shopkeepers faced fines amounting to Rs160,000.

Similarly, in District East, nine shopkeepers were collectively fined Rs48,000, while in District West, 14 shopkeepers received fines totaling Rs4,000. In the case of District Keamari, three shopkeepers were fined a total of Rs8,000.

Rajput further encouraged citizens to report their complaints to the Commissioner Control Room at the number 99203443 or the helpline 1299 to ensure that immediate action was taken to address their concerns.