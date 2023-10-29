The death of humanity

People all over the world are silently watching the live coverage of a genocide. Gaza is bleeding; and Israel is bent upon destroying every nook and corner of the besieged city. We should feel ashamed as we are more focused on watching cricket matches instead of demanding our government to repeat the calls for a ceasefire. Muslim-majority countries should also feel ashamed. Gaza will always be a reason for humanity to feel a twinge of guilt and shame. In the West, any support for Gaza is labelled as ‘anti-Semitic’, but there is a silver line at the end of the tunnel. On Friday (Oct 27), Jews in the US strongly protested against Israel’s aggression and called for an immediate ceasefire. This is a good sign.

Syed Muzammil Hussain

Islamabad