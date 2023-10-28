NAPA chairman and BoD members reelected

The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in its 19th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, reelected the chairman and members of the board of directors (BoD) for another term of three years.
The BoD members who were reelected included BoD Chairman Syed Jawaid Iqbal, Tariq Kirmani, Senator (retd) Javed Jabbar, Anwar Rammal, Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Shahrukh Hasan, Satish Anand, Fawzia Naqvi, Senator (retd) Roshan Khursheed Bharucha and Salima Hashmi.
The board also approved appointment of Rukhshanda Naz, KP Ombudsperson for harassment against women, as a member of the board. The federal finance secretary, federal national heritage and culture division secretary, Sindh culture secretary and the NAPA chief executive officer are ex-officio members of the BoD.
