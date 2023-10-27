Plea against PIA privatisation dismissed

LAHORE: Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh of the Lahore High Court Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the authority of the caretaker government to privatise Pakistan International Airlines due to non-prosecution.
The petitioner, Advocate Nabeel Javed Kahlon, failed to appear before the court despite multiple summonses.
Consequently, the judge dismissed the petition for lack of prosecution. The petition argued that the caretaker government, responsible for day-to-day affairs, lacked the jurisdiction to make decisions regarding policy matters.
It contended that the caretaker government had initiated steps to privatise the national flag carrier while asserting that reforms should be implemented within PIA instead of privatisation.
The petitioner urged the court to issue an order restraining the caretaker government from proceeding with the privatisation of PIA.
