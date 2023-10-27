Quran translation into easy English published

A cleric holds the Holy Quran in Baghdad, Iraq, June 30, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: A new easy English translation of Holy Quran has been published to facilitate non-native English-speaking people to understand the final divine message.

Addressing the launch of the 'Study the Noble Quran', Abdul Maalik Mujahid, the MD of Darus Salam, said although word-by-word English translations of the Holy Qur'an are available in English, but Study the Noble Qur'an translation has been published with easy English with four colours having literal, idiomatic and word to word translations, making it quite easy to understand the literal meanings of the Arabic words as well as to get the overall meaning of the verses. The multiple and hidden meanings in Arabic words and combinations, he said, are given in the equivalent English words in parentheses and their colours are kept dark. The translation is the work of noted Islamic scholars, Dr Taqiuddin Al-Hilali and Dr Mohsin Khan.

Seerat-un-Nabi conference at PU

Punjab University Administrative and Technical Staff Association organised Seerat-un-Nabi Conference and Mehfil-e-Hamd-o-Na'at at Faisal Auditorium.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, President of Ulema and Mashaykh Rabta Council Mian Maqsood Ahmed, Pir Khawaja Moinuddin Koreija, Registrar Dr Ahmed Islam, teachers and employees participated.

Addressing the conference, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the month of Rabiul Awwal comes into our lives every year and we celebrate it with great devotion and respect. He said that Muslims should benefit from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in every field of life. The Prophet (PBUH) laid the foundation of human rights and endured hardships, he said, adding the Prophet's teachings should be followed to solve the economic problems of Pakistan.

Students visit National Science Museum

Society of Women Engineers (SWE), University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, organised a school visit for secondary grade students to provide them an insight on engineering disciplines being offered at the UET. The opportunity included a visit to the National Science Museum, engineering labs, presentations on different engineering disciplines, STEM, fun quizzes and an interactive session with engineering students/faculty to innovative experimental designs.