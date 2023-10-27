CBD launches mega infrastructural project

A poster of the project Axis launched by Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) can be seen in this photo released on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Central Business District Punjab

LAHORE: Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has launched yet another mega infrastructural project ‘Axis’ to support City’s growing commercial activities.

Axis is a cluster of ten buildings in the 'Runway' Retail District, which will be situated within the heart of CBD Punjab. With an average unit size of 1.2 kanals, these building spaces are meant for a luxurious retail experience for the people of Lahore in general and Punjab in particular.

Out of ten proposed structures, the authority initially has launched three buildings. These buildings will have an allied parking facility to cater 600 plus vehicles providing ample parking space for customers.

Axis is a strategically located zone, having a direct access from Kalma Chowk and Walton Road Lahore and is surrounded by key attractions, including the CBD Punjab’s Retail Hyper Mall, Entertainment Hub, and the Hospitality District.

This investment opportunity is available for local and overseas Pakistanis only. While expressing his views about the project, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, termed Axis as a testament of authority's commitment towards developing a world class retail hub. He said that this project will help in developing a dynamic business landscape and will become the greatest retail attraction of Lahore. "Axis embodies our unwavering dedication to sustainable urban development and inclusive growth within the heart of Punjab."

CBD Punjab promises to deliver a comprehensive shell and core constructed unit, covering essential features such as exterior cladding, core services, utilities, fire protection conduits, and thoughtfully landscaped surroundings. As a pivotal step in Punjab's urban development, the authority remains committed to creating an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth. With its strategic location and commitment to inclusive development, Axis sets a benchmark for future urban planning initiatives within Lahore.