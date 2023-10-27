CM terms budget deficit rumours baseless

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while visiting Khalid Butt Chowk in this still taken from a video released on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Lahore Development Authority

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project Thursday evening. The CM issued necessary directions to LDA DG and the contractor regarding early completion of the project and U-turn. He directed to maintain traffic flow through effective management.

While talking to the media after visiting Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project, the CM said that a little delay has occurred in the project due to rain and very soon the project would be completed.

Rumours about deficit in the budget were baseless, he said, adding the Punjab budget was not deficit but surplus. A huge amount was surplus with the Punjab government. False news about budget deficit was being spread, the CM stated.

The Punjab government was spending by remaining within its available resources. Anti-Corruption department was not being weakened rather empowered to register an FIR and this power will remain so. Anti-Corruption department will have to seek permission from the chief secretary to avert exploitation of the officers.

He said that a detailed conversation was held with Justice Maqbool Baqar with regard to Kacha operation. An operation is being launched in the Kacha area jointly with the Sindh government. Narcotics is a big challenge and steps being taken for narcotics elimination are reviewed regularly. It came to my knowledge after visiting Kot Lakhpat Jail that 50 percent women are imprisoned in narcotics cases. The drug-peddlers are targeting the youth.

‘We will do as much possible hard work as we can for the eradication of narcotics. It is our utmost effort to complete cancer hospital before the completion of our tenure. Circular debt of wheat in Punjab is Rs650 billion on which Rs150 billion usury was also to be paid. I thank to Allah Almighty that we have retired Rs650 billion debt; Rs350 billion is used under the pension expenditures in Punjab. It is our utmost endeavour to rectify basic problems to bring economic improvements so that the coming government be provided ease and comfort. Efforts are being made to eradicate smog.

The matter regarding privatisation of government schools did not ever come under consideration. Price control is the government’s foremost priority, myself and my team are continuously monitoring the price control, concluded Mohsin Naqvi Earlier, the CM visited the Ghora Chowk Defence Morr flyover project Thursday. He was accompanied by Information Minister Amir Mir and IG Police Usman Anwar. During the inspection, the chief minister expressed his appreciation for the workers and encouraged them to persist with diligence and enthusiasm.

The chief minister inspected the ongoing tasks, focusing on the progress of the flyover pillars. He observed the finishing touches being applied. Expressing his satisfaction, the CM commented on the continuous efforts invested in the project, noting that work was consistently progressing from night until the early hours of the morning.

Highlighting the significance of expediting the project, Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the need to accelerate the pace of work. He directed to aim for the prompt completion of this infrastructural initiative, underscoring the importance of timely progress in this key project.