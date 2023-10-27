Karachi Whites demolish Faisalabad to win Quaid Trophy

Sarfaraz was recognised as the player of the tournament. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Karachi Whites emerged as the champions of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24, Pakistan's premier first-class cricket tournament, under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, on Thursday.

They secured victory by defeating Faisalabad Region by a commanding margin of 456 runs in the final, held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Karachi Whites had set a formidable target of 790 runs for Faisalabad, who were bowled out for 333 runs. Faheem Ashraf displayed significant resilience with the bat, scoring a remarkable 147 runs, which included 23 fours and 2 sixes. This effort marked his fourth century in first-class cricket.

The partnership between Faheem Ashraf and Muhammad Ali for the last wicket added 51 runs, with Muhammad Ali contributing an unbeaten 24 runs, featuring four fours. Ghulam Mudassar was the most successful bowler for Karachi Whites, taking three wickets.

Saim Ayub of Karachi Whites was named the best cricketer of the final. He scored a double century (203) in the first innings and a century (109) in the second innings. Sarfaraz was recognised as the player of the tournament. He amassed a total of 697 runs, in addition to making 1 stumping and taking 27 catches as wicketkeeper.

Sahibzada Farhan from Peshawar was declared the best batsman of the tournament, for scoring an impressive 847 runs with three centuries and two half-centuries. Khurram Shehzad of Faisalabad received the title of the best bowler of the tournament, with 36 wickets to his name.

Ali Shan, representing Faisalabad, was named the best wicketkeeper of the tournament, having achieved 1 stumping and taken 28 catches.

Brief Scores:

Karachi Whites 1st innings 543 runs - Saim Ayub 203, Shaan Masood 180. Muhammad Ali 63 / 3 wickets

Faisalabad first innings 124 runs. Irfan Khan 32, Mirhamza 44 / 5 wickets, Shahnawaz Dhani 50 / 4 wickets.

Karachi Whites 2nd innings 370 runs 7 players declared out. Asad Shafiq 113, Saim Ayub 109, Sarfaraz Ahmed 73, Shan Masood 51. Faisalabad 2nd innings 333 runs. Faheem Ashraf 147, Ghulam Mudassar 62/3 wickets.