Nawaz resumes political activities at Jati Umra residence

Former PM Nawaz Sharif (top C) addresses his supporters gathered at a park during an event held to welcome him in Lahore on October 21, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo, Nawaz Sharif, resumed his political activities soon after his return to Pakistan on Saturday by addressing a huge public rally in Lahore and on Sunday holding meetings with his party leaders and representatives of other political parties at his Jati Umra residence.



A meeting with the PMLN leaders was attended by former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former law minister Azam Tarar, Hamza Shehbaz and other party leaders.

The meeting discussed in detail the current political and economic situation of the country and reviewed the Minar-e-Pakistan Jalsa.

Azam Tarar briefed the meeting about legal and judicial issues concerning Nawaz Sharif’s case and the upcoming court proceedings on October 24.

Nawaz told the meeting the PMLN had launched the lawyers freedom movement and it always respected law. He said he, Maryam Nawaz, party leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, faced baseless cases, but never ridiculed courts and law. He said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the party leaders were acquitted in all false cases.

Nawaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction over the Minar-e-Pakistan rally and appreciated the organisers. He also praised the party’s publicity campaign, including the new party anthem.

The meeting decided the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties would be contacted again and Nawaz Sharif would act as the focal person for the move. Party sources said it was also decided in the meeting that Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif would start political contacts in the next two days.

Nawaz Sharif will personally contact various leaders, including Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Attaullah Mengal and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, party sources said adding he would thank the PDM leadership over its support to the Shehbaz Sharif’s government.

The meeting decided the PMLN would not adopt the policy of confrontation with the Peoples Party.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour met Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra. Later, he told journalists that Nawaz Sharif would lead the country on the path to development if institutions cooperated with him. He said Nawaz Sharif had steered the country out of economic crisis in the past and hoped that he would do something good again.

To a question, he said elections should be held on time. He termed Nawaz Sharif’s rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan huge.

Separately, PMLN Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sunday thanked people for according a warm welcome to three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his return to the country on Saturday.

She said in her post on X: “A huge thank you to the people from all corners of Pakistan who joined the people of Lahore to give a phenomenal welcome to their leader, their quaid.”

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif is set to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday and submit his petitions for restoration of his pending but suspended appeals in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases along with confirmation of his interim bail granted last week that will end tomorrow.

He will also appear in an accountability court separately for bail in the Toshakhana case the same day. The legal team of the PMLN supremo consists of senior lawyers including Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez who were also present on Saturday noon when Nawaz Sharif’s biometrics were carried out at the Islamabad International Airport.

The sources pointed out that the police of the federal capital have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of former prime minister’s appearance in the courts. The PMLN leadership has asked its workers to maintain discipline and observe norms during the court proceedings in and outside the court rooms.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif will have a hectic schedule during the first week after his return from self-imposed exile. He is also reaching Nathia Gali today (Monday), from where he will be proceeding towards Islamabad for appearing before the courts.

The former prime minister will also hold meetings with other political leaders during his stay in Islamabad. The former allies in the PDM government have expressed desire for calling on Nawaz Sharif and he will be meeting them separately in the days to come, the sources added.

Nawaz Sharif will be having a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman to offer his condolences on the demise of his mother-in-law and share his grief with PMLN leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on the death of his son who died in a road accident in July this year.

Sources said the PMLN will constitute a team next week consisting of party stalwarts who will spearhead the arrangements for a countrywide electoral campaign.