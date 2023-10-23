Officials asked to curb overcharging in public transport

People while travelling on an overloaded bus in Lahore. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Transport and Housing, Zafarullah Khan Umarzai, has directed the officials to conduct daily visits to public transport terminals and take action against drivers who overcharge passengers so that the benefits of reduced petroleum prices reach the general public.

An official statement issued here on Sunday stated that in line with the special instructions of the caretaker provincial government, the Provincial Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authority had initiated an operation in collaboration with the district administration, conducting visits to various passenger hubs. It said that the drivers found overcharging would have their route permits suspended, and vehicle owners would face fines.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to extending the benefits of reduced fuel prices to the public, Zafarullah Khan Umarzai SAID there should be no leniency in dealing with those who charge excessive fares.