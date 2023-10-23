Career counselling: questions and answers

A representational image of two professionals during an interaction. — Unsplash/File

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I have completed my intermediate studies with a focus on pre-engineering. I aspire to become a space scientist and I am considering studying abroad. I understand this is a challenging path, so I seek your advice regarding the scope of astronautical engineering abroad. If, for any reason, I opt for a different field related to physics and mathematics, what do you think would be a suitable choice for me?

(Maria Mansoor, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Miss Maria, I assume you have achieved commendable grades, given your interest in space science, physics, and mathematics. With strong marks in these subjects during Matric and FSc, you can pursue degrees in aeronautics or physics from reputable Pakistani institutions in Islamabad, such as NUST, PIAS, Institute of Space Technology, Military College of Engineering, or Aeroline Institute of Aviation Studies. It's important to note that pursuing higher education in these fields can be challenging for Pakistanis, especially considering the current circumstances. I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavours.

Q2: Respected Mr Abidi, I have completed a Bachelor's in Aviation Management. I am from Lahore and contemplating further specialisation. I am considering pursuing a Master's in Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Logistics/Supply Chain Management, or Marketing and Finance. Your expert guidance on career prospects in these fields would be greatly appreciated.

(Abid Butt, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Abid, after completing your degree in Aviation Management, I recommend gaining practical experience or entering the workforce instead of immediately pursuing a master's programme. Look for job opportunities within the aviation industry, and if needed, consider paid or unpaid internships to gain hands-on experience. This will provide you with a better understanding of the industry's operations and help you to choose a specialisation relevant to aviation management for your future master's degree. Best of luck.

Q3: Respected Sir, I am from Karachi and have some career-related confusion. I am interested in pursuing a career in fashion designing. Can you guide me on how to become a fashion designer? I would appreciate your advice on colleges/universities offering relevant programmes and the career prospects in this field.

(Nasir Khilji, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Khilji, to provide you with appropriate guidance, I would need to know your educational background. However, if you are determined to become a fashion designer, there are numerous institutions in Pakistan that offer degree programs in fashion and apparel design. Some of these institutions in Karachi include:

Karachi School of Art Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design Fashion Apparel Design and Training Institute Karachi Vogue Academy of Fashion and Apparel I suggest you contact these institutions to discuss your study plans and career opportunities, depending on your specific area of interest within the field. The key is to have a clear understanding of how professional designers and artists work.

Q4: Sir, I completed my Electronics Engineering degree a few years ago and have been facing difficulties in finding a job. I reside in Hyderabad. I seek your guidance and advice, for which I would be deeply grateful.

(Nadeem Aslam, Hyderabad)

Ans: Dear Nadeem, your field of electronics engineering encompasses various domains, including electrical engineering, computer engineering, and communication engineering. I recommend identifying organisations, companies, and public sector institutions involved in these areas. If you continue to face challenges in securing a relevant job, consider seeking an internship or training program to gain experience and knowledge within your engineering domain. Such an internship or training can also help you network with professionals who may later assist you in finding full-time employment.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).