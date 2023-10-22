Experts call for empowering next generation of nurses withknowledge and skills

Ziauddin University can be seen in this picture. — Linkedin/Ziauddin University

Ziauddin University Faculty of Nursing & Midwifery hosted a three-day International Nursing Research Conference 2023 (INRC-2023), themed “Reshaping the Nursing Profession Through Research & Innovation”. The Conference served as a pivotal platform uniting healthcare professionals, researchers, and educators from across the globe.

The INRC-2023 was organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), the Professional Relief Organization, and the Health Research Advisory Board.

The purpose of this conference was to be dedicated to advancing the field of nursing by promoting research, collaboration, and knowledge dissemination. It is a collective effort to ensure that nursing remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation and patient-centered care.

In his inaugural speech, while highlighting the importance of the nursing profession and the integral role nurses play in medical treatment, Vice-Chancellor Ziauddin University Prof Dr Syed Irfan Hyder said: "Today, as we inaugurate the International Nursing Conference, we are not just celebrating an event; we are paying tribute to the heart and soul of healthcare. Nurses are the unsung heroes who bring compassion, care, and competence to every bedside. Without nurses, medical treatment remains incomplete, for they are the guiding light in the often-complex journey to healing.”

“This conference is a testament to our unwavering belief in the vital role that nursing plays in shaping the landscape of healthcare. It's a reminder that no medical advancement, no technological breakthrough, and no treatment protocol can replace the significance of a nurse's touch, empathy, and expertise. The work of nurses transcends boundaries and cultures, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that they receive the recognition and support they truly deserve,” he added.

Dr Pamela Marshall, the Dean of the Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, extended a warm welcome to all participants, expressing gratitude to the speakers for their valuable insights. She underscored the significance of vital science in nursing and praised students for their enthusiasm.

“Nursing is not just a profession; it's a calling to care, a commitment to compassion, and a dedication to excellence. In our ever-evolving healthcare landscape, it is our duty to empower the next generation of nurses with the knowledge, skills, and vision to lead the way,” she added.