14 foreign players to feature in CAS International Squash. The News/Flie

KARACHI: As many as 14 foreign players are participating in the CAS International Squash Championship scheduled in Islamabad from November 30 to December 4.

According to the entry list, Egypt’s Ibrahim Elkabbani, ranked 65, is top seed and Pakistan’s Asim Khan, ranked 73, is second seed. Egypt’s Seif Shenawy, ranked 84, is third. Pakistan’s Noor Zaman, ranked 112, is fourth seed, Egypt’s Khaled Labib, ranked 114, and Mohamed Nasser, ranked 124, are fifth and sixth seeds, respectively.

Malaysia’s Ong Sai Hung, ranked 144, and Wee Ming Hock, ranked 156, are seeded seventh and eighth, respectively. The 9/16 seed players are Hafiz Zhafri from Malaysia, Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman and Amaad Fareed, Egypt’s Yusuf Elsherif, Yassin Shohdy [U19], Ziad Ibrahim, and Youssef Matta, and Pablo Quintana Estevez from Spain. The unseeded players are Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, and Anas Ali Shah [U19], Spain’s Arón Astray, and Malaysia’s Duncan Lee.