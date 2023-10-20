Arshad Sharif’s wife gets murder case registered against Kenyan police

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Wife of slain senior journalist Arshid Sharif got murder case of her husband registered against Kenyan Elite police unit in Kenya.

In the case she charged Kenyan police with murdering her husband Arshid Sharif who was shot dead by officers of Kenyan general service unit on October 23, 2022.

The officers involved in this incident had later claimed this was matter of mistaken identity.

Javeria Siddique, wife of Arshid Sharif while making Attorney General of Kenya National Police service and director public prosecution respondents requested the officers involved in the murder of Arshid Sharif be put to trial and they be awarded punishment.

The court should issue directive to Attorney General (AG) to apologise to the members of Arshid Sharif’s family within seven days of court’s orders, admit facts, accept responsibility and issue written apology at public level.

The widow of Arshid Sharif while confirming the matter said, “I have got a case registered in Nairobi for seeking justice in murder case of my husband. We got registered case against general service unit of Kenya because they committed crime publicly and then admitted it was matter of mistaken identity. But to me it was targeted murder. But Kenyan government never apologised. They never contacted us.”