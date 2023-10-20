Transporters permits revoked for not reducing fares

A crowded bus with people even on its top can be seen. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: The KP government has started revoking permits and imposing fines on transporters over the failure to comply with fare reductions directives.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Mian Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel stated this while talking to media during a visit to the Peshawar Bus Terminal and Old Haji Camp Bus Stand to see the implementation of reduced transport fares orders in light of declining oil prices.

He engaged with passengers and inquired about the reductions in transport fares. Peshawar Division Commissioner Muhammad Zubair, and Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir accompanied the minister along with officials from the Regional Transport Authority.

Kakakhel received positive feedback from the public concerning the fare reductions.Some passengers told him that the fare reductions were enforced at these terminals, but similar cuts were yet to be reflected at other stops.

The minister issued directives to transport authorities to rigorously monitor fare cut compliance across all locations. He told reporters his visit was part of an effort to ensure that the benefits of these oil price reductions were extended to the people.

The minister said permits of six transporters had been revoked for the failure to comply with fare reductions directives.He said Transport Authority officials had been deployed to keep a vigilant check on fares, with administrative officers conducting several inspection visits daily.

“This led to the imposition of over 40,000 fines and the registration of six FIRs [ first information reports]”, the minister added.Kakakhel said stringent measures were being enforced across the province, with specific instructions issued to the district administrations to guarantee full compliance.