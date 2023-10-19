Saudi Arabia sends 12,000 passports of Afghan citizens to Pak embassy

Chairman Passport and Immigration Directorate DG Mustafa Jamal. x/DGIPofficial

RIYADH: An investigation into the allegations of issuing Pakistani identity cards and passports to Afghan citizens has been launched, with Saudi Arabia sending over 12,000 passports of Afghans to the Pakistani Embassy.

It should be noted that a committee has been formed to investigate the recovery of fake Pakistani passports from 12,000 Afghans in Saudi Arabia.

According to sources, the Ministry of Interior has formed the five-member committee under the chairmanship of Passport and Immigration Directorate DG Mustafa Jamal. The committee includes senior officers of the ministry, Nadra and the FIA. An officer of the directorate will perform the duties of secretary for the committee.

Sources said that the committee will give recommendations within 15 days on the issue of fake passports and how to prevent their issuance in future. It will also fix responsibility of Nadra, FIA and passport officers involved.

It was revealed recently that a large number of Pakistani passports were issued to Afghan citizens, and Saudi Arabia had recovered Pakistani passports from 12,000 Afghan citizens.