No resources will be spared for free, fair polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Wednesday said no laxity would be tolerated in the process of holding peaceful elections, making it clear that a free, fair and impartial electoral process would guarantee a better democracy in the country.

Addressing the Election Commission’s meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Quetta, to review preparations for the upcoming general election, he emphasized that all resources should be utilized to ensure fair and peaceful elections.

The meeting was attended by Member Sindh Nisar Ahmad Durrani, Member Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Member Punjab Babar Hassan Bharwana, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan and Election Commissioner Balochistan Sharifullah.

“Clean and transparent elections are important national responsibility and the caretaker government should play its full role in fulfilling this national duty. The Election Commission will provide full support for this,” he emphasized.

He said deployment of staff and zero political affiliation should be ensured in the polling process adding that immediate action would be taken if any such complaints were received.

The chief election commissioner underscored the need for transfer of officers purely on merit and that no political pressure should be taken into account in this regard.

He directed the provincial election commissioners to ensure that district election commissioners (DECs) visit all the proposed polling stations of their districts immediately before the elections and review the basic arrangements there.

Balochistan Election Commissioner Sharifullah briefed the meeting on the arrangements made so far for the general elections and presented a review of the future course of action.

The chief secretary also briefed the meeting on preparations for the elections. He said the provincial government was making full arrangements by implementing the instructions of the Election Commission.

The provincial election commissioner informed the forum that 5,284,594 voters were registered for 16 general seats of the National Assembly and 51 general seats of the provincial assembly.

As many as 5,067 polling stations would be set up in the province, out of which 2,038 have been declared as highly sensitive and 2,068 sensitive.

The chief secretary said the Balochistan government was implementing 100 percent transfers/postings in the provincial bureaucracy in the light of the orders of Election Commission.

IGP Balochistan informed the meeting that a security plan had been prepared and the Quick Response Force (QRF) would also be alert in case of any untoward incident. He assured that no stone would be left unturned for peaceful conduct of elections.

Additional IGP said a centralised control room would also be set up to make the election trouble-free and peaceful.