Govt can suspend channels’ ads over non-payment of salaries: Pemra chairman

KARACHI: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Mirza Saleem Baig has said the government has the power to suspend advertisements of TV channels that do not pay salaries to their employees under the new Pemra rules.
Talking to The News, the chairman Pemra said that media workers could file complaints with the authority, if they did not get their salaries, adding the electronic media watchdog would take a decision within 60 days.
He said the authority issues legal notices to channels that were found violating rules and regulations. However, it does not take drastic action, rather it wants its notice to be given importance. “Pemra is an independent organization and we resist the pressures,” said Baig.
He said none of the TV channel’s licenses were currently suspended. He added the amendment to the Pemra Act improved the functioning of the authority and made it more autonomous. As many as 140 channels and 309 FM radios are registered with the Pemra and the process of scrutinizing new applications is done with great care and scrutiny, said the Pemra chief.
To a question, Baig said that Pemra had stopped many plays and around 27 advertisements after objections. He said the authority of regulating social media content does not vest with Pemra, adding it was the responsibility of PTA.
