Arab states, Pakistan Israel’s next target, says Siraj

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq while delivering a speech during a workers convention held at the Markaz-e-Islami, Chitral on October 18, 2023. — Facebook/Siraj ul Haq

CHITRAL: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said Tel Aviv was out to materialise its dream of establishing Greater Israel and Arab countries as well Pakistan would be its next target.

“Our rulers are committing a criminal negligence on this sensitive issue while the Zionist forces have been making strenuous efforts to establish Greater Israel by hook or by crook,” he said while addressing a workers convention held at the Markaz-e-Islami here.

He said that the West was adamantly providing weapons and wealth to Israel then why the Muslim world was shying away from helping the innocent Palestinians, who were being bombed with lethal arms day in and day out.

“If it were the JI government in Pakistan, by God, we would have not watched our Muslim brethren in flames like this,” Siraj said, questioning that for what purpose Pakistan had manufactured various types of missiles, including Ghauri, Abdali, Hatf-1 and other weaponry.

He called for exemplary unity and urged the rulers and masses to shun political and sectarian differences and come forward to help the hapless Palestinians.

He said that Israel had unleashed unprecedented atrocities against the Palestinians in a bid to wipe out Palestine from the map of the world.

The JI chief called upon the people to vote for his party if they wanted to see a developed and prosperous Pakistan where masses would get cheap justice, free quality education, health and other facilities of life.

He said though his party had minimal representation in assemblies, it's very influential among the masses, which had been admitted by the US and Western diplomats and rulers in Pakistan.

Siraj claimed that he had a perfect Islamic system for the country which would be implemented in letter and spirit if voted to power.

JI leaders, including former lawmakers Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Maulana Hidayatullah, ex-nazim Maghfirat Shah and others also addressed the convention.