CTD arrests 9 ‘terrorists’ in Punjab, recovers weapons

A police car escorts an armed vehicle leaving the court premises in Lahore. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terror plot by arresting nine suspected terrorists, linked with banned outfits, during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to a spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 157 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism. The department succeeded in arresting nine alleged terrorists along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Those arrested were identified as Raouf Zubair, Zia, Waqar, Ameen, Masood, Serfraz, Hameed Khan and Shahid, the spokesman said. He said that the arrests were carried out in Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Rahimyar Khan, Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi. He said explosive material, 12 detonators, mobile phones, prima cards, and cash were recovered from terrorists.

The spokesman said terrorists had planned to carry out attacks across the province and target important installations. The police registered cases against terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

He said that 900 combing operations were also conducted during the current week with the help of local police and security agencies, 41,411 persons were checked and 134 suspects detained.